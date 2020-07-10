426 Beacon Street

Amenities

A charming courtyard invites you into this brick townhome in Afton Village! Accented by hardwood floors, bay windows and crown molding, this beautiful home is sure to impress with an open floorplan, ideal for entertaining! The living area with a fireplace flows into the dining area with upgraded lighting and decorative columns. The fabulous kitchen is gourmet's dream with recessed lighting, granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry featuring glass inserts and stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, each with a private bath. Walk to West Cabarrus YMCA, and shopping and dining at Afton Ridge Shopping Center. Only a short drive to all the excitement at Concord Mills and the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Close to several parks and golf, including Dorton Park and Cabarrus Country Club. Only a short drive to the University area and the LIGHT RAIL extension. Close to I-85 access, too. Commuting to Uptown is easy!