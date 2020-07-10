All apartments in Concord
426 Beacon Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

426 Beacon Street

426 Beacon St Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

426 Beacon St Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Afton Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
A charming courtyard invites you into this brick townhome in Afton Village! Accented by hardwood floors, bay windows and crown molding, this beautiful home is sure to impress with an open floorplan, ideal for entertaining! The living area with a fireplace flows into the dining area with upgraded lighting and decorative columns. The fabulous kitchen is gourmet's dream with recessed lighting, granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry featuring glass inserts and stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, each with a private bath. Walk to West Cabarrus YMCA, and shopping and dining at Afton Ridge Shopping Center. Only a short drive to all the excitement at Concord Mills and the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Close to several parks and golf, including Dorton Park and Cabarrus Country Club. Only a short drive to the University area and the LIGHT RAIL extension. Close to I-85 access, too. Commuting to Uptown is easy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Beacon Street have any available units?
426 Beacon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Beacon Street have?
Some of 426 Beacon Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
426 Beacon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Beacon Street pet-friendly?
No, 426 Beacon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 426 Beacon Street offer parking?
No, 426 Beacon Street does not offer parking.
Does 426 Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Beacon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Beacon Street have a pool?
No, 426 Beacon Street does not have a pool.
Does 426 Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 426 Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Beacon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

