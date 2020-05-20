All apartments in Concord
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

390 Halton Crossing Dr

390 Halton Crossing Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

390 Halton Crossing Dr SW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
390 Halton Crossing Dr Available 03/16/19 Beautiful Townhome with Basement Located in Settler's Landing! - NO SHOWINGS BEFORE MARCH 4TH. Please do not disturb tenants. Desirable end unit townhome with many upgrades! Spacious three level end unit. Full basement (unfinished) that is great for extra storage space, etc.! Great looking vinyl plank flooring on main level. Kitchen has upgraded faucets, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry / storage. Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry and tall ceilings throughout home. Custom lighting , fixtures and crown molding. Ceiling fans in great room and master bedroom. Faux wood blinds throughout. Washer and dryer included! Exterior deck on main level and covered patio on lower level. Close to Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord Mills and I-85. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. Some pictures are of different units in same development with similar features.

(RLNE3783701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Halton Crossing Dr have any available units?
390 Halton Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 390 Halton Crossing Dr have?
Some of 390 Halton Crossing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Halton Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
390 Halton Crossing Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Halton Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Halton Crossing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 390 Halton Crossing Dr offer parking?
No, 390 Halton Crossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 390 Halton Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 Halton Crossing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Halton Crossing Dr have a pool?
No, 390 Halton Crossing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 390 Halton Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 390 Halton Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Halton Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Halton Crossing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Halton Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Halton Crossing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
