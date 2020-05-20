Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

390 Halton Crossing Dr Available 03/16/19 Beautiful Townhome with Basement Located in Settler's Landing! - NO SHOWINGS BEFORE MARCH 4TH. Please do not disturb tenants. Desirable end unit townhome with many upgrades! Spacious three level end unit. Full basement (unfinished) that is great for extra storage space, etc.! Great looking vinyl plank flooring on main level. Kitchen has upgraded faucets, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry / storage. Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry and tall ceilings throughout home. Custom lighting , fixtures and crown molding. Ceiling fans in great room and master bedroom. Faux wood blinds throughout. Washer and dryer included! Exterior deck on main level and covered patio on lower level. Close to Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord Mills and I-85. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. Some pictures are of different units in same development with similar features.



(RLNE3783701)