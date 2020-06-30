386 Aycock Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome Home To This Wonderful 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Corner Lot Home in Concord! This Home Has Been Totally Updated & Is Ready For You! The Entire Home Features Brand New Luxury Vinyl Flooring Throughout. The Living Room Features Wood-Burning Fireplace, Ceiling Fan, & Crown Molding. The Kitchen Has Been Totally Remodeled & Includes Custom Cabinetry & Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances! On The First Floor, You Will Find Two Bedrooms, Both w/ Ceiling Fans & Large Closets, As Well As a Full Bathroom. Upstairs, You Will Find a Private Suite, Complete w/ Bedroom, Half Bathroom, & Large Closet. Each Bedroom Also Includes a Ceiling Fan! Exterior Features Include a Large Deck & Fenced-In Back Yard, Perfect for Entertaining Friends & Family! Pets Welcomed! Available for Occupancy February 24, 2020. Pictures Are From Prior To Current Tenants Moving In.