386 Aycock Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

386 Aycock Street

386 Aycock Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

386 Aycock Street Northeast, Concord, NC 28025
Brookwood North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome Home To This Wonderful 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Corner Lot Home in Concord! This Home Has Been Totally Updated & Is Ready For You! The Entire Home Features Brand New Luxury Vinyl Flooring Throughout. The Living Room Features Wood-Burning Fireplace, Ceiling Fan, & Crown Molding. The Kitchen Has Been Totally Remodeled & Includes Custom Cabinetry & Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances! On The First Floor, You Will Find Two Bedrooms, Both w/ Ceiling Fans & Large Closets, As Well As a Full Bathroom. Upstairs, You Will Find a Private Suite, Complete w/ Bedroom, Half Bathroom, & Large Closet. Each Bedroom Also Includes a Ceiling Fan! Exterior Features Include a Large Deck & Fenced-In Back Yard, Perfect for Entertaining Friends & Family! Pets Welcomed! Available for Occupancy February 24, 2020. Pictures Are From Prior To Current Tenants Moving In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 Aycock Street have any available units?
386 Aycock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 386 Aycock Street have?
Some of 386 Aycock Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 Aycock Street currently offering any rent specials?
386 Aycock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 Aycock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 386 Aycock Street is pet friendly.
Does 386 Aycock Street offer parking?
Yes, 386 Aycock Street offers parking.
Does 386 Aycock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 386 Aycock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 Aycock Street have a pool?
No, 386 Aycock Street does not have a pool.
Does 386 Aycock Street have accessible units?
No, 386 Aycock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 386 Aycock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 386 Aycock Street has units with dishwashers.

