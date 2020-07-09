All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 363 Halton Crossing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
363 Halton Crossing Dr
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:40 PM

363 Halton Crossing Dr

363 Halton Crossing Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

363 Halton Crossing Drive Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Beautiful Town home located In Settler's Landing. Great open floor plan with vinyl plank flooring on main level. Carpet on upper level. Kitchen has upgraded faucets, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry / storage. Granite counter tops and upgraded cabinetry throughout home. Custom lighting, ceiling fans, fixtures and crown molding. Faux wood blinds throughout. Washer and dryer included! Exterior patio and attached storage room. Close to Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord Mills and I-85. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. Some pictures are of different units in same development with similar features. For appointment or to request more information call our leasing department at 704-909-0400 anytime 24/7.

Amenities: recreation area, playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Halton Crossing Dr have any available units?
363 Halton Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Halton Crossing Dr have?
Some of 363 Halton Crossing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Halton Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
363 Halton Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Halton Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 363 Halton Crossing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 363 Halton Crossing Dr offer parking?
No, 363 Halton Crossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 363 Halton Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 363 Halton Crossing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Halton Crossing Dr have a pool?
No, 363 Halton Crossing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 363 Halton Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 363 Halton Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Halton Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 Halton Crossing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College