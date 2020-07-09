363 Halton Crossing Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Beautiful Town home located In Settler's Landing. Great open floor plan with vinyl plank flooring on main level. Carpet on upper level. Kitchen has upgraded faucets, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry / storage. Granite counter tops and upgraded cabinetry throughout home. Custom lighting, ceiling fans, fixtures and crown molding. Faux wood blinds throughout. Washer and dryer included! Exterior patio and attached storage room. Close to Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord Mills and I-85. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. Some pictures are of different units in same development with similar features. For appointment or to request more information call our leasing department at 704-909-0400 anytime 24/7.



Amenities: recreation area, playground