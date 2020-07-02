340 Halton Crossing Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 2 story end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1500 square feet. Open concept main level living with spacious living room, dining area and large kitchen with granite counters and modern finishes. Master upstairs has vaulted ceiling, double closet and private full bath. 2 secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a full bath in the hallway. Located just off Pitts School Rd. near Hwy 29. Convenient to Harrisburg or Concord. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit.