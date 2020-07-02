All apartments in Concord
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

340 Halton Crossing Drive SW

340 Halton Crossing Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

340 Halton Crossing Drive Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 story end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1500 square feet. Open concept main level living with spacious living room, dining area and large kitchen with granite counters and modern finishes. Master upstairs has vaulted ceiling, double closet and private full bath. 2 secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a full bath in the hallway. Located just off Pitts School Rd. near Hwy 29. Convenient to Harrisburg or Concord. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW have any available units?
340 Halton Crossing Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW have?
Some of 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
340 Halton Crossing Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW offers parking.
Does 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW have a pool?
No, 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Halton Crossing Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

