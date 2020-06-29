3378 Chadbury Drive

Amenities

garage stainless steel fireplace

$25 monthly reduction with a full 2-year lease -- Available Oct. 15: FENCED YARD! Master BR on main level! This home has 3 BR + bonus room, 1654 s.f. located in Chadbury subdivision in Concord. Beautiful 1.5 story on a great lot with a fenced yard. Home has 1654 s.f. with 3 BRs + bonus, 2.5 baths and a 1-car garage. Great room features cathedral ceiling, fireplace and lots of natural light. Open to the dining room that overlooks the back yard. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Convenient 10x12 storage building in back yard.