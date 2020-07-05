All apartments in Concord
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:45 PM

2715 Mountcrest Circle Northwest

2715 Mountcrest Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Mountcrest Circle Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

CALL FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS 704-786-1360

The property has washer/dryer connections. We provide the following: Fridge, stove and dishwasher. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Security deposit is the same as one month’s rent.

All applications must be done online at our website www.jonesmgtrealty.com by going to available rentals, find the rental, and click “apply now”.

**ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE SUBMITTED**
**PLEASE NOTE, WE WILL NEVER ASK FOR SECURITY DEPOSIT TO BE DEPOSITED AT ANY BANK PRIOR TO YOU ACCEPTING KEYS. WE MUST FIRST RECEIVE AN ONLINE APPLICATION THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AND VERIFY IT MEETS ALL OF THE BELOW CRITERIA**

1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property.
2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant. Credit reporting provided by Experian FICO
3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant - time on job 1 year minimum.
4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for outstanding judgments.
5. All applicants must meet the qualifications individually.
6. Co-signers are not permitted.

Pets: Pet must be under 35lbs (fully grown weight), no aggressive-breeds as defined by NC House Bill 956, uploaded document of recent pet vet record (showing current rabies info) required with application for the screening process + photo of pet. 1 pet maximum.
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $15.00 per month pet rent

If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355 or 704-786-1360

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

