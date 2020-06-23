All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 259 Jefferson Court Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
259 Jefferson Court Northeast
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:35 PM

259 Jefferson Court Northeast

259 Jefferson Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

259 Jefferson Court Northeast, Concord, NC 28025
Brookwood North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Ready 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment located in desirable Concord! Easy maintenance tile flooring, decorative walls. Very spacious apartment with all appliances included! Minutes from Downtown Concord & Concord Mills! Easy Access to Highway 49 & I-85. Contact us today to schedule your tour!

Rental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Jefferson Court Northeast have any available units?
259 Jefferson Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
Is 259 Jefferson Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
259 Jefferson Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Jefferson Court Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 259 Jefferson Court Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 259 Jefferson Court Northeast offer parking?
No, 259 Jefferson Court Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 259 Jefferson Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Jefferson Court Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Jefferson Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 259 Jefferson Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 259 Jefferson Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 259 Jefferson Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Jefferson Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 Jefferson Court Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 Jefferson Court Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 Jefferson Court Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College