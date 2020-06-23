259 Jefferson Court Northeast

Amenities

pet friendly

Move in Ready 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment located in desirable Concord! Easy maintenance tile flooring, decorative walls. Very spacious apartment with all appliances included! Minutes from Downtown Concord & Concord Mills! Easy Access to Highway 49 & I-85. Contact us today to schedule your tour!



Rental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

