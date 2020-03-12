All apartments in Concord
2347 Donnington Ln NW
2347 Donnington Ln NW

2347 Donnington Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2347 Donnington Lane Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Townhouse in Christenbury! - Property Id: 142540

Like new Executive 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 story townhome with zero lawn maintenance. Open floor plan with Living/Dining room combo. First floor Master Bedroom & Laundry with Washer & Dryer. The Master Bath has a whirlpool tub, separate glass shower with custom tile. The gourmet kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry with center-island, granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel GE Profile Cook-top, oven, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Hardwood flooring is throughout main floor. Upstairs has a den, two bedrooms, full bath and a storage room. Wonderful covered front porch, fenced in patio, security system & 2-car garage. Located steps to community pool, tennis courts, exercise room, game room and outdoor fireplace area. Excellent location, minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and I-85. Community convenient to top-rated schools! Must see! Barely lived in! Convenient, trendy north Charlotte location. Smoke-free environment!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142540p
Property Id 142540

(RLNE5061893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2347 Donnington Ln NW have any available units?
2347 Donnington Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2347 Donnington Ln NW have?
Some of 2347 Donnington Ln NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2347 Donnington Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
2347 Donnington Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 Donnington Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2347 Donnington Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 2347 Donnington Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 2347 Donnington Ln NW offers parking.
Does 2347 Donnington Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2347 Donnington Ln NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 Donnington Ln NW have a pool?
Yes, 2347 Donnington Ln NW has a pool.
Does 2347 Donnington Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 2347 Donnington Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 Donnington Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2347 Donnington Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
