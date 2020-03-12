2347 Donnington Ln NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful Townhouse in Christenbury! - Property Id: 142540



Like new Executive 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 story townhome with zero lawn maintenance. Open floor plan with Living/Dining room combo. First floor Master Bedroom & Laundry with Washer & Dryer. The Master Bath has a whirlpool tub, separate glass shower with custom tile. The gourmet kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry with center-island, granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel GE Profile Cook-top, oven, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Hardwood flooring is throughout main floor. Upstairs has a den, two bedrooms, full bath and a storage room. Wonderful covered front porch, fenced in patio, security system & 2-car garage. Located steps to community pool, tennis courts, exercise room, game room and outdoor fireplace area. Excellent location, minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and I-85. Community convenient to top-rated schools! Must see! Barely lived in! Convenient, trendy north Charlotte location. Smoke-free environment!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142540p

Property Id 142540



(RLNE5061893)