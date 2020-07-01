All apartments in Concord
232 Young Avenue SW
232 Young Avenue SW

232 Young Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

232 Young Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC 28025
South Corban Avenue

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
232 Young Avenue SW - **RECENTLY REDUCED!!!**

NEW 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with many upgraded finishes including custom cabinetry and lighting, granite countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, beautiful vinyl "wood" throughout the living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan allowing for natural light throughout. Master bedroom has 2 closets. Refrigerator included. Convenient to I-85, Concord Mill Shopping Mall, and Concord Regional Airport.

Take I-85 North toward Concord, Take exit 54onto George W Lies Pkwy, Turn left onto Poplar Tent Rd, Continue onto McGill Ave NW, Turn right onto Vee Ave SW, Turn right onto Young Ave SW and the destination is on your right.

(RLNE5658975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Young Avenue SW have any available units?
232 Young Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Young Avenue SW have?
Some of 232 Young Avenue SW's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Young Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
232 Young Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Young Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Young Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 232 Young Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 232 Young Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 232 Young Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Young Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Young Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 232 Young Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 232 Young Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 232 Young Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Young Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Young Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.

