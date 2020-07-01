Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

232 Young Avenue SW - **RECENTLY REDUCED!!!**



NEW 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with many upgraded finishes including custom cabinetry and lighting, granite countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, beautiful vinyl "wood" throughout the living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan allowing for natural light throughout. Master bedroom has 2 closets. Refrigerator included. Convenient to I-85, Concord Mill Shopping Mall, and Concord Regional Airport.



Take I-85 North toward Concord, Take exit 54onto George W Lies Pkwy, Turn left onto Poplar Tent Rd, Continue onto McGill Ave NW, Turn right onto Vee Ave SW, Turn right onto Young Ave SW and the destination is on your right.



(RLNE5658975)