Home
/
Concord, NC
/
2272 Helen Drive Northwest
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:55 PM

2272 Helen Drive Northwest

2272 Helen Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2272 Helen Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled ranch in Concord located minutes from plenty of food and shopping centers! This home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, along with new plumbing and lighting fixtures. Enjoy cooking in your custom chef's kitchen accompanied with a large island, pendant/ recessed lighting, granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathroom with custom tile shower, tile floor and a double vanity with granite. Open backyard space allows for entertainment all year round. You will not want to miss this, contact us today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2272 Helen Drive Northwest have any available units?
2272 Helen Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2272 Helen Drive Northwest have?
Some of 2272 Helen Drive Northwest's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2272 Helen Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2272 Helen Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2272 Helen Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2272 Helen Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2272 Helen Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 2272 Helen Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2272 Helen Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2272 Helen Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2272 Helen Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2272 Helen Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2272 Helen Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2272 Helen Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2272 Helen Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2272 Helen Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

