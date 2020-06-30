2272 Helen Drive Northwest

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled ranch in Concord located minutes from plenty of food and shopping centers! This home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, along with new plumbing and lighting fixtures. Enjoy cooking in your custom chef's kitchen accompanied with a large island, pendant/ recessed lighting, granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathroom with custom tile shower, tile floor and a double vanity with granite. Open backyard space allows for entertainment all year round. You will not want to miss this, contact us today!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.