2272 Helen Drive Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled ranch in Concord located minutes from plenty of food and shopping centers! This home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, along with new plumbing and lighting fixtures. Enjoy cooking in your custom chef's kitchen accompanied with a large island, pendant/ recessed lighting, granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathroom with custom tile shower, tile floor and a double vanity with granite. Open backyard space allows for entertainment all year round. You will not want to miss this, contact us today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

