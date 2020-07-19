All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1572 Duckhorn St. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1572 Duckhorn St. NW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1572 Duckhorn St. NW

1572 Duckhorn Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1572 Duckhorn Street Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
1572 Duckhorn St. NW Available 07/25/20 LUXURY 4 BEDROOM, PLUS OFFICE/3.5 BATH/ CABARRUS SCHOOLS - Luxury rental home with many upgrades: Granite, stainless appliances , tile flooring in bathrooms. Gorgeous wood laminate in much of first floor and upstairs in master and bonus. Spacious great room has beautiful stone fireplace. Conveniently located within a short drive of I-85, I-77 and I-485, Moss Creek is an ideal location for commuting to downtown Charlotte or surrounding areas. Concord Mills Mall is a short 10-minute drive from this community, and numerous other shopping centers are located nearby. Moss Creek is walking distance to two school locations: Odell Elementary and Harris Road Middle Schools. Trails are accessible from a number of different locations within the community, and are bicycle friendly.

The Monarch Club, Moss Creek's community center, is home to tennis and basketball courts, a playground, and a world-class 50-meter swimming pool complex. The pool complex combines an Olympic-sized pool with a 3 flume slide, baby wading pool, kids' feature pool, and an adults-only lap pool.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2405434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1572 Duckhorn St. NW have any available units?
1572 Duckhorn St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1572 Duckhorn St. NW have?
Some of 1572 Duckhorn St. NW's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1572 Duckhorn St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
1572 Duckhorn St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1572 Duckhorn St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1572 Duckhorn St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 1572 Duckhorn St. NW offer parking?
No, 1572 Duckhorn St. NW does not offer parking.
Does 1572 Duckhorn St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1572 Duckhorn St. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1572 Duckhorn St. NW have a pool?
Yes, 1572 Duckhorn St. NW has a pool.
Does 1572 Duckhorn St. NW have accessible units?
No, 1572 Duckhorn St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1572 Duckhorn St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1572 Duckhorn St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College