1572 Duckhorn St. NW Available 07/25/20 LUXURY 4 BEDROOM, PLUS OFFICE/3.5 BATH/ CABARRUS SCHOOLS - Luxury rental home with many upgrades: Granite, stainless appliances , tile flooring in bathrooms. Gorgeous wood laminate in much of first floor and upstairs in master and bonus. Spacious great room has beautiful stone fireplace. Conveniently located within a short drive of I-85, I-77 and I-485, Moss Creek is an ideal location for commuting to downtown Charlotte or surrounding areas. Concord Mills Mall is a short 10-minute drive from this community, and numerous other shopping centers are located nearby. Moss Creek is walking distance to two school locations: Odell Elementary and Harris Road Middle Schools. Trails are accessible from a number of different locations within the community, and are bicycle friendly.
The Monarch Club, Moss Creek's community center, is home to tennis and basketball courts, a playground, and a world-class 50-meter swimming pool complex. The pool complex combines an Olympic-sized pool with a 3 flume slide, baby wading pool, kids' feature pool, and an adults-only lap pool.
No Cats Allowed
