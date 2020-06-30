1454 Bedlington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Freshly Painted! 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 story home in Cabarrus County in Highland Creek! Bamboo flooring on main level, open kitchen and sunken living room, high ceilings, large back deck. Upper level hosts all 4 bedrooms, all with vaulted ceilings! $65 application fee for each person over 18 and subject to credit approval. Pets are conditional and must be approved/screened and a minimum $350 non-refundable pet fee required. No Smoking. FP is for decorative purpose only and cannot be used. 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener. Tenant will be able to enjoy the community pools, fitness, parks, ball courts, and much more! Tenant is responsible for any and all utilities, yard, and landscaping. (initial landscaping will be completed, weather permitting)