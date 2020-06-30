All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1454 Bedlington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1454 Bedlington Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

1454 Bedlington Drive

1454 Bedington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1454 Bedington Drive, Concord, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Freshly Painted! 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 story home in Cabarrus County in Highland Creek! Bamboo flooring on main level, open kitchen and sunken living room, high ceilings, large back deck. Upper level hosts all 4 bedrooms, all with vaulted ceilings! $65 application fee for each person over 18 and subject to credit approval. Pets are conditional and must be approved/screened and a minimum $350 non-refundable pet fee required. No Smoking. FP is for decorative purpose only and cannot be used. 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener. Tenant will be able to enjoy the community pools, fitness, parks, ball courts, and much more! Tenant is responsible for any and all utilities, yard, and landscaping. (initial landscaping will be completed, weather permitting)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 Bedlington Drive have any available units?
1454 Bedlington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 Bedlington Drive have?
Some of 1454 Bedlington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 Bedlington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1454 Bedlington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 Bedlington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1454 Bedlington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1454 Bedlington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1454 Bedlington Drive offers parking.
Does 1454 Bedlington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454 Bedlington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 Bedlington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1454 Bedlington Drive has a pool.
Does 1454 Bedlington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1454 Bedlington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 Bedlington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 Bedlington Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College