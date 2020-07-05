1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest

Amenities
Great 3 story 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome. Located in Walkers Glen Moss Creek community. Master bedroom on lower level with full bath. 2nd floor is living room, dining room, half bath and laundry. 3rd floor is 2 masters each with own private full bath.
Deck located off kitchen area. One car garage.
Lawn and trash included in rent.
No interior smoking
Pets conditional with owner approval
Avail NOW!!
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.