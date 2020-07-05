All apartments in Concord
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:02 PM

1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest

1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 story 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome. Located in Walkers Glen Moss Creek community. Master bedroom on lower level with full bath. 2nd floor is living room, dining room, half bath and laundry. 3rd floor is 2 masters each with own private full bath.
Deck located off kitchen area. One car garage.
Lawn and trash included in rent.
No interior smoking
Pets conditional with owner approval
Avail NOW!!
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest have any available units?
1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest have?
Some of 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Amber Ridge Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
