Concord, NC
1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW

1248 Tranquility Point Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1248 Tranquility Point Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Cabarrus County close to Huntersville - Elegant home in Brookvue. Convenient location with easy access to Concord, Huntersville and Cornelius as well as Interstates I77 and I85. Main living areas are hardwood flooring with stunning kitchen including granite and stainless appliances. Oversized breakfast area with lots of windows. Gas logs in great room open to kitchen area. Formal dining area. Office or guest room on main level next to full bath. Upstairs includes four additional bedrooms with the master suite having a beautiful bay window that allows for extra seating. Master bathroom is functional and gorgeous at the same time.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4539140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW have any available units?
1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW have?
Some of 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW offer parking?
No, 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW have a pool?
Yes, 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW has a pool.
Does 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

