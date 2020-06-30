1248 Tranquility Point Ave NW

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Cabarrus County close to Huntersville - Elegant home in Brookvue. Convenient location with easy access to Concord, Huntersville and Cornelius as well as Interstates I77 and I85. Main living areas are hardwood flooring with stunning kitchen including granite and stainless appliances. Oversized breakfast area with lots of windows. Gas logs in great room open to kitchen area. Formal dining area. Office or guest room on main level next to full bath. Upstairs includes four additional bedrooms with the master suite having a beautiful bay window that allows for extra seating. Master bathroom is functional and gorgeous at the same time.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4539140)