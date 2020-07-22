1215 Lempster Drive NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stately home, on a huge lot with beautiful mature landscaping, is a must-see! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this beautiful partial brick-front traditional style home is the perfect place to call home.



Fabulous open floorplan with a formal living room and a family room with cozy fireplace and TV niche. Cooks will love the eat-in kitchen with granite counters, center island, full pantry, upgraded lighting and sleek black appliances! Washer and dryer included! Built-in surround sound throughout much of the home! The master suite features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and five piece on-suite bath including a jacuzzi tub. A fully fenced back yard makes for the perfect space to enjoy the great outdoors, while DIYers and hobbyists will love the storage shed with lights and full electricity!



Located in the suburbs of Concord, you will enjoy easy access to all the excellent shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Concord. Tucked away from all the hustle and bustle of Charlotte, yet still easily commutable to Uptown!



Pets conditional.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**