All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1215 Lempster Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1215 Lempster Drive NW
Last updated February 12 2020 at 7:15 PM

1215 Lempster Drive NW

1215 Lempster Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1215 Lempster Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stately home, on a huge lot with beautiful mature landscaping, is a must-see! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this beautiful partial brick-front traditional style home is the perfect place to call home.

Fabulous open floorplan with a formal living room and a family room with cozy fireplace and TV niche. Cooks will love the eat-in kitchen with granite counters, center island, full pantry, upgraded lighting and sleek black appliances! Washer and dryer included! Built-in surround sound throughout much of the home! The master suite features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and five piece on-suite bath including a jacuzzi tub. A fully fenced back yard makes for the perfect space to enjoy the great outdoors, while DIYers and hobbyists will love the storage shed with lights and full electricity!

Located in the suburbs of Concord, you will enjoy easy access to all the excellent shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Concord. Tucked away from all the hustle and bustle of Charlotte, yet still easily commutable to Uptown!

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Lempster Drive NW have any available units?
1215 Lempster Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Lempster Drive NW have?
Some of 1215 Lempster Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Lempster Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Lempster Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Lempster Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Lempster Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Lempster Drive NW offer parking?
No, 1215 Lempster Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Lempster Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Lempster Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Lempster Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1215 Lempster Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Lempster Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1215 Lempster Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Lempster Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Lempster Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 Bedroom ApartmentsConcord 2 Bedroom Apartments
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College