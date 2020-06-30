1171 Tufton PL NW

Amenities

Concord Area - This home is rent ready! This is a very attractive, one story single family home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a two car garage. The home has high ceilings in the main areas, ceiling fans, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, fresh new paint, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and new kitchen granite counter tops, new appliances, garden bath tub in master bedroom, and more. Make this your new home in the Concord North Carolina Area. It is located near Davidson Hwy with easy access to I 85. This home offers a community pool an it is ready for immediate occupancy.. Make an appointment today! https://rently.com/properties/1191722

Pets: Case by case



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5434704)