1126 Hanford Place Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING VIEW!!! This spectacular 3 bedroom 3.5 bath condo located in Ridgeview inside Zemosa Acres has a view that cant be missed! Home features an open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops, island with stove top. Custom built white bookshelves with storage beneath in living room area. Living room area leads to private back deck. Washer and Dryer. Take ramp right for I-85 North toward Concord.At exit 55, take ramp right for NC-73 toward Huntersville.Keep straight onto NC-73 E Davidson Hwy.Turn right onto Chadbourne Ave NW.Turn left onto Carlyle Dr NW.Turn left onto Hanford Dr NW.Arrive at Hanford Dr NW on the right.