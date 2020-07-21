All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1126 Hanford Place Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1126 Hanford Place Northwest
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:49 PM

1126 Hanford Place Northwest

1126 Hanford Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1126 Hanford Place Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING VIEW!!! This spectacular 3 bedroom 3.5 bath condo located in Ridgeview inside Zemosa Acres has a view that cant be missed! Home features an open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops, island with stove top. Custom built white bookshelves with storage beneath in living room area. Living room area leads to private back deck. Washer and Dryer. Take ramp right for I-85 North toward Concord.At exit 55, take ramp right for NC-73 toward Huntersville.Keep straight onto NC-73 E Davidson Hwy.Turn right onto Chadbourne Ave NW.Turn left onto Carlyle Dr NW.Turn left onto Hanford Dr NW.Arrive at Hanford Dr NW on the right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Hanford Place Northwest have any available units?
1126 Hanford Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Hanford Place Northwest have?
Some of 1126 Hanford Place Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Hanford Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Hanford Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Hanford Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 Hanford Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1126 Hanford Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 1126 Hanford Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1126 Hanford Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Hanford Place Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Hanford Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 1126 Hanford Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Hanford Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1126 Hanford Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Hanford Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 Hanford Place Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 Bedroom ApartmentsConcord 2 Bedroom Apartments
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College