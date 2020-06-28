11118 River Oaks Dr NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning home located in Skybrook subdivision! This home has formal dining room, butlers pantry, large kitchen with granite, SS appliances, granite, breakfast area, great room with fireplace, hardwood floors on main level, one bedroom and one full bath located on main level, HUGE loft area, Oversized master bedroom with sitting area, master bathroom has walk-in shower stall, garden tub, dual vanities, two car garage, nice backyard with fire-pit and area for entertaining,easy access to I85/I485, Award Winning Cabarrus County Schools, pets are conditional