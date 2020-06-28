All apartments in Concord
11118 River Oaks Dr NW
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:44 AM

11118 River Oaks Dr NW

11118 River Oaks Drive Northwest
Location

11118 River Oaks Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Sykbrook Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning home located in Skybrook subdivision! This home has formal dining room, butlers pantry, large kitchen with granite, SS appliances, granite, breakfast area, great room with fireplace, hardwood floors on main level, one bedroom and one full bath located on main level, HUGE loft area, Oversized master bedroom with sitting area, master bathroom has walk-in shower stall, garden tub, dual vanities, two car garage, nice backyard with fire-pit and area for entertaining,easy access to I85/I485, Award Winning Cabarrus County Schools, pets are conditional

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11118 River Oaks Dr NW have any available units?
11118 River Oaks Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 11118 River Oaks Dr NW have?
Some of 11118 River Oaks Dr NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11118 River Oaks Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
11118 River Oaks Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11118 River Oaks Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 11118 River Oaks Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 11118 River Oaks Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 11118 River Oaks Dr NW offers parking.
Does 11118 River Oaks Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11118 River Oaks Dr NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11118 River Oaks Dr NW have a pool?
No, 11118 River Oaks Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 11118 River Oaks Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 11118 River Oaks Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 11118 River Oaks Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11118 River Oaks Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
