Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

A SPACIOUS HOME located in teh popular Boulder Creek community. Large bedrooms, large closets with lots of yard. Close to all the major stores in Concord, this home offers a huge master bedroom on the 2nd floor with the laundry room on the 2nd floor as well. Fresh paint, wood floor all downstairs, ready for immediate occupancy.