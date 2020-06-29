10210 Falling Leaf Dr NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great home located in Winding Walk subdivison! This home has one bedroom with full bath on main level, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite, island, lots of storage, very open floor plan, large great room, dining room, hardwood floors on main level, Master bedroom,two bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, two car garage, community amenities include tennis courts, pool, clubhouse, playground, walking area, Cabarrus County School District, pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee