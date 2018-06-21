All apartments in Chapel Hill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

606 Nunn Street

606 Nunn Street · (919) 967-9992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

606 Nunn Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 606 Nunn Street · Avail. Aug 13

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
606 Nunn Street Available 08/13/20 Updated 3 bedroom house in great location - walk to downtown, UNC Campus! - Available mid-August 2020

Walking Distance to Franklin St., downtown Chapel Hill, Carrboro & UNC Campus. Updated interior includes new flooring, ceiling fans in each room, kitchen & bath updates, fresh paint and more.

Ample off-street parking in back of house. New privacy fence was also installed around the property and there's a nice little front yard as well.

Security Deposit is equivalent to the monthly rental rate, due prior to lease signing. All major appliances are provided. Tenants pay all utilities: water & electricity. Seasonal yard care is included. No pets & no smoking allowed.

Please contact us to schedule a viewing, apply directly to this listing @ www.dunlaplilley.com - just click "Apply Now"

Dunlap Lilley Properties, Inc.

919-967-9992

(RLNE3498480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Nunn Street have any available units?
606 Nunn Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
Is 606 Nunn Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 Nunn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Nunn Street pet-friendly?
No, 606 Nunn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 606 Nunn Street offer parking?
Yes, 606 Nunn Street does offer parking.
Does 606 Nunn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Nunn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Nunn Street have a pool?
No, 606 Nunn Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 Nunn Street have accessible units?
No, 606 Nunn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Nunn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Nunn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Nunn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Nunn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
