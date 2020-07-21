4109 6th St Dr NW

Amenities

Beautiful Home within a Cove of Lake Hickory with Seasonal Views! - Beautiful Home situated within a Cove of Lake Hickory with Seasonal Views of the Lake! Nice, Peaceful area yet Conveniently Located in the heart of Viewmont.



PLEASE Read Full Description:



Perfect for In-Law/Teen or Roommate arrangement with separate living quarters.



The Main Level features: Open Floor Plan with really nice Kitchen that has an Island Bar and includes all of the Appliances (Refrigerator, Electric Range/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher; Dining Area; Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings where there is access to a Large Deck with VIEWS of the cove; 1 Bedroom with access to the 1 Bath, also for guest use that has a Double Vanity and Tub/Shower; then the Laundry is tucked away in a nook just off of the Kitchen/Dining area!



The Lower Level features: A Studio style unit with a fully equipped Kitchen with Appliances (Refrigerator, Electric Range/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher) and Breakfast Bar; Breakfast Nook; Large Multi-Purpose Space for Den and/or Sleeping Quarters with access to the covered Patio area, with Views of the Cove; and a Full Private Bath that has a single vanity and Shower.



Wood flooring throughout main level with the exception of tile in Kitchen and Bath

Tile flooring throughout the entire lower level



Parking limited to 2 vehicles as there is a shared drive.



There is No Dock on the property.



**Tenant responsible for all Yard Maintenance and the following utilities: Duke Energy (Electric). Water is included in the rent (as long as it does not exceed allowance. Any overage will be charged to tenant) and Garbage is also included. Property is on septic.



Schools are: Jenkins Elementary; Northview Middle; Hickory High



AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

Taking Applications, First Come Basis!



Deposit $1200 & First Months Rent $1200, due at lease signing (1-year lease).



**ABSOLUTELY No Smoking Allowed inside the home!



**1 DOG MAY BE ALLOWED, AT DISCRETION OF OWNER AND POTENTIALLY INSURANCE COMPANY...DEPENDING ON BREED!

($250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Required)



Extensive Background Check will be performed! This will include: Nationwide Criminal, Nationwide Eviction and Credit



This Property is managed by a Licensed Realtor!

Please visit our website at: UnifourPropertyManagement.com OR

Call to schedule a showing! (828) 338-9009



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4161010)