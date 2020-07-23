/
caldwell county
28 Apartments for rent in Caldwell County, NC📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5804 Blowing Rock Rd Unit 27
5804 Blowing Rock Boulevard, Caldwell County, NC
Studio
$950
5804 Blowing Rock Rd Unit 27 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous View from this Blowing Rock Vista Efficiency Condo - Email Leasing@BooneHCRentals for availability* Located just two miles south of the town of Blowing Rock, this one room efficiency condo
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
8280 Hemlock Ridge Road B
8280 Hemlock Ridge Road, Caldwell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
JIMS PLACE. BLOWING ROCK, NC ( near BOONE NC ) -- NEAR PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST. LONG TERM RENTALS WELCOMED AND ALSO SHORT TERM. HOUSE HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS AND GREAT FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE
315 Wilkesboro Boulevard Southeast, Lenoir, NC
Studio
$839
1004 sqft
Ideally located on the corner of Wilkesboro Blvd and Lower Creek Drive. Freestanding two story 10,000 SF office building. Built in 1997 and kept in very good condition. This building was designed with flexibility in mind.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2310 SW Hickory Boulevard
2310 Hickory Blvd SW, Lenoir, NC
Studio
$1,050
1144 sqft
Excellent opportunity for a professional office looking for a very high traffic count exposure in Lenoir. Located at the intersection of 321 and the Joyceton Church Rd. this unit has great exposure to north bound traffic.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2733 Morganton Boulevard
2733 Morganton Boulevard Southwest, Gamewell, NC
Studio
$3,500
7200 sqft
FOR SALE OR LEASE - Vacant 7,200 SF building that used to be a Family Dollar store. On major highway between Lenoir and Morganton in the Gamewell community. 6,084 SF open area. Two bathrooms with common sink and mop sink. Utility room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
676 Morganton Boulevard SW
676 Morganton Boulevard Southwest, Lenoir, NC
Studio
$3,500
3408 sqft
BUILDING FOR RENT This building is located on one of Lenoir's busiest main thoroughfares and is accessible from three different street. Originally built for a bank,the building has 3,408 HSF with four drive through covered lanes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
818 Harper Avenue NW
818 Harper Avenue Northwest, Lenoir, NC
Studio
$1,250
1250 sqft
An outstanding NC architect, well known for restoration and renovation, bought one of downtown Lenoir's older buildings, gutted the inside and rebuilt the inside.
Last updated March 9 at 09:53 PM
1 Unit Available
6160 Timberlane Terrace
6160 Timberlane Terrace, Northlakes, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Lake Access home for rent in Hickory with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and close to 2000 square feet. The layout is fantastic with a large formal living room and dining room plus a nice kitchen open to the Den and breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Caldwell County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeland
1050 21st Ave Unit 7
1050 21st Ave NW, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, cozy 1 bed, 1 bath condo for rent on Lake Hickory - Spacious, cozy 1 bed, 1 bath condo for rent directly off Lake Hickory. Fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets & countertop. Washer/Dryer hook up in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell County
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Viewmont
Quail Ridge
333 10th Avenue Dr NE, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
Quail Ridge Apartments in Hickory, NC is ready to be your home. Located at 333 10th Avenue Dr. Ne in Hickory, this community is an ideal place to move. Schedule a time to view the available floorplans.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1664 Grouse Moor Drive 7
1664 Grouse Moor Drive, Sugar Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
837 sqft
Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 $900 837ft2 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo - Property Id: 66984 1664 Grouse Moor Dr, Unit 7, Sugar Mountain, NC is a condo that contains 837 sq ft and was built in 1984. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
525 Morning Sky Drive
525 Morning Sky Drive, Watauga County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
6000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
525 Morning Sky Drive - Available early June 2020. Large single family home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1655 20th Avenue Drive Northeast - 1
1655 20th Avenue Drive Northeast, Hickory, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
At The Village at Catawba Ridge in Hickory, you've discovered your new home. The 28601 location in Hickory has much to offer its residents. Make sure you to check out the current floorplan options.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
918 Aho Rd
918 Aho Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
918 Aho Rd Available 05/05/20 Gorgeous 3/2 in Desirable Blowing Rock Area off Aho Road! Easy Access to BR and Boone! - Available May 2020. Non-student rental. This home is just minutes to both downtown Blowing Rock and Boone.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Claremont
110 North Center Street
110 North Center Street, Hickory, NC
Studio
$1,200
1000 sqft
Excellent downtown Hickory location. Four offices located on 2nd level, reception area plus an adjacent space that can be used for an additional office or conference room/library. Ample parking, elevator. Over 1,000 square feet. Five year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Caldwell County
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
The Estates at Legends
2112 Mosteller Estate Avenue Southeast, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$923
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1365 sqft
The Estates at Legends is located at 2112 Mosteller Estate Ave SE Hickory, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
The Legends
2101 21st St SE, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$889
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1371 sqft
The Legends Apartments, located in beautiful southeast Hickory, provides stylish, modern living in a location impeccably tailored to your needs.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1011 County Home Road - N11
1011 County Home Road, Conover, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Style - 2nd Floor (TOP FLOOR)
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
5845 Buzz Lowman St
5845 Buzz Lowman Street, Burke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
924 sqft
2 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 324896 newly painted, new vinyl plank flooring, new water filtration system. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
146 Sunny Knoll Acres Dr
146 Sunny Knoll Acres, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
146 Sunny Knoll Acres Dr Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom Home in East Boone - Spacious three bedroom home located approx 2.5 miles from ASU and close to the Boone Golf Course. 2 living rooms, Large kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5499 Tryon Street
5499 Tryon Street, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath and full of charm. Semi Country setting. no online applications please. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917877)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
697 Triple Cove Dr
697 Triple Cove Drive, Wilkes County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3922 sqft
WATERFRONT LAKE HOME! - In the Foothills of NC near the Blue Ridge Parkway on Kerr Scott Lake. Minutes to Boone & Blowing Rock.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
446 Green Street
446 Green Street, Boone, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1800 sqft
446 Green Street Available 09/08/20 446 Green Street - Available early September 2020! Four bedroom, three bathroom house available a short distance from Appalachian State and Downtown Boone.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
697 Patton Ridge Road
697 Patton Ridge Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
697 Patton Ridge Road Available 08/15/20 Quiet, Quaint 3 Bed/2 Bath in Deep Gap - Available August 2020. Quiet, quaint 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home located on a secluded gravel road in Deep Gap.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Caldwell County area include Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson College, Johnson C Smith University, and Lenoir-Rhyne University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlotte, Asheville, Concord, Johnson City, and Gastonia have apartments for rent.
