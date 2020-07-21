Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3711 Dorothys Lane Available 09/07/19 Stunning view from the covered rocking chair porch. - Stunning view from the covered rocking chair porch at this two bedroom, two bath ranch home on almost an acre. Home has an open concept living area/kitchen and spacious bedrooms plus a one-car attached garage. New waterproof laminate floors going in throughout the home. Freshly painted. New light fixtures being installed. New siding to be installed in the next 3 weeks. New appliances installed prior to move in. Covered front porch offers great space for enjoying relaxing views. Out back there is a deck for entertaining and an out building for extra storage. Small dogs ok with non-refundable pet fee. All this located in a quaint neighborhood near Hwy 16 offering easy access to Hickory, Denver, Charlotte and more! Credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process for all applicants age 18 and over. $50 app fee per person.



(RLNE4207085)