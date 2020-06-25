/
west jefferson
7 Apartments for rent in West Jefferson, NC📍
West Jefferson
23 East Second Street
23 East 2nd Street, West Jefferson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Newly Remodeled Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment Downtown! - This is a newly remodeled apartment perfect for anyone who wants to be in town! This apartment is located above a retail store offering walking distance to many restaurants, breweries,
1030 U.S. 221 Business
1030 South Main Street, West Jefferson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2300 sqft
Ranch style home within CITY LIMITS of West Jefferson is available for rent. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom is expansive with private master bath. The two additional bedrooms are large in size, with ample closet space.
803 Conley Cheek Rd
803 Conley Cheek Road, Ashe County, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
1/1 All Inclusive Apartment in Fleetwood with River Access! - This one bedroom and one bathroom basement apartment has tons to offer! This unit features a living room with a large hutch to house the large flat-screen TV along with numerous board
327 Academy Street
327 Academy Street, Jefferson, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
Brand new apartment complex being built right in Jefferson! Perfect location to walk downtown or commute to Watauga County! This complex is like no other offering an upscale and modern feel! All units have gray vinyl flooring throughout, neutral
Jefferson Landing
421 E Landing Drive
421 East Landing Drive, Ashe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
AVAILABLE NOW - Fairway Village townhome in Jefferson Landing Golf Community. Spacious great room with French doors to the open patio. Fully equipped kitchen. Master suite with king bedroom set, TV, French doors to the open patio.
Jefferson Landing
155 Birkdale Court
155 Birkdale Court, Ashe County, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
AVAILABLE RENTAL IN AUGUST - Jefferson Landing Golf Club & Resort - Suite features queen bed, night stand, dresser, Smart Roku TV, WIFI, mini fridge, coffee maker, microwave, linens, full bath. chair, ottoman, 2 bar stools, bar.
Jefferson Landing
193 E Landing Drive
193 East Landing Drive, Ashe County, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
AVAILABLE NOW -- Jefferson Landing Golf Club & Resort - Presidential Suite Features king bedroom, Full Bath, Greatroom offers TV with cable, WIFI, telephone, range, dishwasher, fridge, microwave, coffee maker, iron, ironing board, linens, full bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Jefferson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,210.
Some of the colleges located in the West Jefferson area include Catawba Valley Community College, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Mitchell Community College, and Milligan College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Jefferson from include Hickory, Statesville, Newton, Abingdon, and Bristol.