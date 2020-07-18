2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way

Amenities

Great rental in established area - Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte. 3 BR, 2 BA home with laminate flooring in LR, Hall & Master for easy maintenance. Blinds, refrigerator, and microwave and dishwasher included. One car garage and a large storage building. Pets conditional w/$500 non-refundable pet fee. Credit and criminal background checks on all tenants age 18 or over part of application process. $50 Application Fee per person.



(RLNE3270361)