Catawba County, NC
2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2050 Rocketts Way

2050 Rocketts Way · (704) 430-6942
Location

2050 Rocketts Way, Catawba County, NC 28658

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2050 Rocketts Way · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great rental in established area - Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte. 3 BR, 2 BA home with laminate flooring in LR, Hall & Master for easy maintenance. Blinds, refrigerator, and microwave and dishwasher included. One car garage and a large storage building. Pets conditional w/$500 non-refundable pet fee. Credit and criminal background checks on all tenants age 18 or over part of application process. $50 Application Fee per person.

(RLNE3270361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way have any available units?
2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way have?
Some of 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way is pet friendly.
Does 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way offers parking.
Does 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way have a pool?
No, 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way have accessible units?
No, 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way does not have units with air conditioning.
