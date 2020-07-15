All apartments in Cary
Northwoods Townhomes
Last updated June 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

Northwoods Townhomes

411 Gregory Dr · (919) 891-1193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 Gregory Dr, Cary, NC 27513
Northwoods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northwoods Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
internet access
playground
racquetball court
volleyball court
Northwoods Townhomes is conveniently located within 15 minutes of Raleigh and Raleigh-Durham International Airport with easy access to I-40. Living here places you close to Cary Towne Center, Crossroads Plaza, Research Triangle Park, Weston Business Park, and SAS Institute, as well as 20 minutes away from Duke University. Location aside, there are many other reasons Northwoods Townhomes is attracting so many professionals and white-collar residents and their families to our apartment community. Northwoods Townhomes offers a business center, club house, and community swimming pool. Additional features include a kids park, tennis courts, sand volley ball courts, and so much more. Residents have access to washer/dryer hookups, attractive grounds, and a resident picnic and grilling area. We offer online rent payments and routine property requests as an alternate option for our residents’ convenience. Our capable maintenance team offers 24-hour emergency service when necessary.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Carolina Dog, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier, Presa Canario/Mastiff, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids. Fish allowed up to 20-gallon tank. Maximum weight is 75 lbs. for 1 pet, or 100 lbs. combined weight for 2 pets.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $65/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northwoods Townhomes have any available units?
Northwoods Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does Northwoods Townhomes have?
Some of Northwoods Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northwoods Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Northwoods Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northwoods Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Northwoods Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Northwoods Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Northwoods Townhomes offers parking.
Does Northwoods Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northwoods Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northwoods Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Northwoods Townhomes has a pool.
Does Northwoods Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Northwoods Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Northwoods Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northwoods Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
