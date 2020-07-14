Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park hot tub internet access pool table

Apartments and Townhomes in Cary, NC. Chancery Village offers unsurpassed apartment home beauty with all the high-tech necessities of modern living and state-of-the-art amenities in a conveniently located, tranquil wooded setting. Featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the open layouts of the apartment homes create a welcoming feeling as does the frequent resident functions. Enjoy our comprehensive amenity package with year-round outdoor amenities. Our premier location offers easy access to Research Triangle Park, Cisco, Wake County’s top ranked schools, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, as well as the shopping, dining and entertainment of Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Cary. Enjoy the convenience of being less than two miles to I-540 and less than 10 minutes to I-40. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual, self-guided and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment.