Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Chancery Village

25510 Burbage Cir · (919) 289-8521
Rent Special
Ask us about our Worry Free Leasing!
Location

25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20011 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 20015 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 14134 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 25213 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 1123 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4123 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chancery Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
hot tub
internet access
pool table
Apartments and Townhomes in Cary, NC. Chancery Village offers unsurpassed apartment home beauty with all the high-tech necessities of modern living and state-of-the-art amenities in a conveniently located, tranquil wooded setting. Featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the open layouts of the apartment homes create a welcoming feeling as does the frequent resident functions. Enjoy our comprehensive amenity package with year-round outdoor amenities. Our premier location offers easy access to Research Triangle Park, Cisco, Wake County’s top ranked schools, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, as well as the shopping, dining and entertainment of Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Cary. Enjoy the convenience of being less than two miles to I-540 and less than 10 minutes to I-40. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual, self-guided and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 6-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $250 Security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 fee for 1 pet, additional $100 fee for each additional pet
limit: 3
rent: $10/month. Dogs only.
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chancery Village have any available units?
Chancery Village has 20 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does Chancery Village have?
Some of Chancery Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chancery Village currently offering any rent specials?
Chancery Village is offering the following rent specials: Ask us about our Worry Free Leasing!
Is Chancery Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Chancery Village is pet friendly.
Does Chancery Village offer parking?
Yes, Chancery Village offers parking.
Does Chancery Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chancery Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chancery Village have a pool?
Yes, Chancery Village has a pool.
Does Chancery Village have accessible units?
Yes, Chancery Village has accessible units.
Does Chancery Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chancery Village has units with dishwashers.
