Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly internet access

The amenities at Aventura Crossroads are designed to enhance your active, social lifestyle! We offer a resport-style pool with sundeck, professional caliber fitness studio, spectacular clubhouse with fireplace and lounge, free weekly fitness classes, indoor basketball court, gaming room and outdoor entertaining areas with grills. Aventura Crossroads is Cary's premier address convenient to all of Raleigh, NC. Our location is near the I-440 Beltline and I-40, and our community's walkability allows residents easy access to work, fine dining and shopping at Crossroads Regional Center Office Park.