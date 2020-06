Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to multi-story living. A bedroom on the main story and a garage makes bit comfortable to have that extra little space. Kitchen has 42" large cabinets with hardwood flooring and granite countertops. The top floor contains two additional bedroom with a Master bedroom. Small Pets allowed, no exception. Available from June 4th. Must see !!!