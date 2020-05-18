463 Waldo Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry media room

New laminate flooring in the living/dining room, tile entry foyer, carpets upstairs. Private back patio with tree buffer -- nice for the kids and dogs to play.

Nice little townhome tucked away on Waldo Street. Convenient to downtown eateries, pubs and theaters nearby.

Two bedrooms and 2.5 baths -- equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Washer dryer connections in the home -- Nice grassy area out back overlooking the patio -- the yard work is included in your rent! Interior shots for illustrative purposes only.