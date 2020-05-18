All apartments in Cary
463 Waldo Street

463 Waldo Street · (919) 632-0818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

463 Waldo Street, Cary, NC 27511

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
New laminate flooring in the living/dining room, tile entry foyer, carpets upstairs. Private back patio with tree buffer -- nice for the kids and dogs to play.
Nice little townhome tucked away on Waldo Street. Convenient to downtown eateries, pubs and theaters nearby.
Two bedrooms and 2.5 baths -- equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Washer dryer connections in the home -- Nice grassy area out back overlooking the patio -- the yard work is included in your rent! Interior shots for illustrative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 Waldo Street have any available units?
463 Waldo Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 463 Waldo Street have?
Some of 463 Waldo Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 Waldo Street currently offering any rent specials?
463 Waldo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 Waldo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 463 Waldo Street is pet friendly.
Does 463 Waldo Street offer parking?
No, 463 Waldo Street does not offer parking.
Does 463 Waldo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 Waldo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 Waldo Street have a pool?
No, 463 Waldo Street does not have a pool.
Does 463 Waldo Street have accessible units?
No, 463 Waldo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 463 Waldo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 463 Waldo Street has units with dishwashers.
