Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:10 PM

2304 Addenbrock Drive

2304 Addenbrock Drive · (919) 459-6300
Location

2304 Addenbrock Drive, Cary, NC 27560

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4041 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Exceptional custom-built home located in highly sought after Cedar Bend Subd. First floor guest suite, beautiful hardwoods, formal living & fully equipped gourmet kitchen with center island, SS appliances, granite counters, gas-range and plenty of cabinet space. Huge master suite offers coffered ceiling, private bath and shower along with loft located on the second floor. Basement Rec Room + full bath located on ground floor. Relax in your screened-in porch overlooking beautiful landscaping. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Addenbrock Drive have any available units?
2304 Addenbrock Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Addenbrock Drive have?
Some of 2304 Addenbrock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Addenbrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Addenbrock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Addenbrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Addenbrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 2304 Addenbrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Addenbrock Drive does offer parking.
Does 2304 Addenbrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Addenbrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Addenbrock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2304 Addenbrock Drive has a pool.
Does 2304 Addenbrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2304 Addenbrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Addenbrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Addenbrock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
