2304 Addenbrock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

Exceptional custom-built home located in highly sought after Cedar Bend Subd. First floor guest suite, beautiful hardwoods, formal living & fully equipped gourmet kitchen with center island, SS appliances, granite counters, gas-range and plenty of cabinet space. Huge master suite offers coffered ceiling, private bath and shower along with loft located on the second floor. Basement Rec Room + full bath located on ground floor. Relax in your screened-in porch overlooking beautiful landscaping. Must see!!