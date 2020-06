Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Perfect two bedroom end unit ready for immediate move in! Just installed brand new carpet, fresh paint and cleaned! Enter to living room, hall leads to dining area with access to back patio. Corner kitchen will all appliances, 1/2 bath and washer dryer hook ups are also on the first floor. Upstairs are the two bedrooms and one bath.



(RLNE5828743)