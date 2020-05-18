Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

137 Cricketgrass Dr Available 07/10/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Located in a Great Neighborhood in Cary- Available July! - Available July 10th, 2020!



This cute 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is nestled in a nice wooded area on a cul-de-sac in the Hermitage Park subdivision. This location gives you close access to HWY 40, Cary Parkway and Chapel hill road. Enjoy being 5 minutes away from Park west village with countless shops and restaurants, and close to parks and walking trails.



This home features New Carpet on the 2nd floor and paint throughout. The gorgeous master bedroom features a large Palladian window, cathedral ceilings, huge walk-in closet and a spacious master bathroom with dual vanities. With the open living room, 1 car garage, and cute yard area with lawn care included. There is not much to love about this cozy home!



Cats and Dogs welcome with approval and deposit.



This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.

650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.

Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com

Please visit www.acorn-oak.com



(RLNE4866648)