130 Mazarin Lane

Brand New 4 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Cary Townhouse - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this newly built, 3 story Townhouse located in the heart of RTP. With over 2,140 square feet of living spaces, this 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath property features generous rooms, fabulous proportions, exquisite light and glorious style. The Energy Star home is perfect for today's modern lifestyle.



Exceptional Interior Features:

~Living Room accented with hardwoods, crown molding and a layout opening to the kitchen

~Fabulous Kitchen outfitted with brand new SS appliances, beautifully crafted island bar, pantry and breakfast area

~Powder room

~Ground floor Bedroom with private Full Bath and a huge walk in closet

~Third floor Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and luxurious Master Bath featuring dual vanity and spacious shower

~Two additional Bedrooms on third floor with another Full Bath



Having access to the 2 car garage, brand new appliances, and a community clubhouse (once development is finished), complete this extraordinary property in RTP. In this unbeatable location, live steps from the Park, great shopping/dining and many of the region's top schools. Easy access to I-440, I-540 and Route 1.



Navigate to lat/long 35.8233 -78.8558



Available 7/08/2020

Small Pets Negotiable, breed restrictions and fees apply

Tenant Maintained Washer/Dryer Included (Brand New)

Landlord reserves the right to limit number of unrelated adults

FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR: https://view.ricohtours.com/a1c0d56b-4d57-4efc-97c1-1fe65b70cd3e

Move In Costs:

$2,095 First Month's Rent

$2,095 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee



RPM Wake is providing lease only services for the owner.



