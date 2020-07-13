130 Mazarin Lane

Amenities
Brand New 4 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Cary Townhouse - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this newly built, 3 story Townhouse located in the heart of RTP. With over 2,140 square feet of living spaces, this 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath property features generous rooms, fabulous proportions, exquisite light and glorious style. The Energy Star home is perfect for today's modern lifestyle.
Exceptional Interior Features:
~Living Room accented with hardwoods, crown molding and a layout opening to the kitchen
~Fabulous Kitchen outfitted with brand new SS appliances, beautifully crafted island bar, pantry and breakfast area
~Powder room
~Ground floor Bedroom with private Full Bath and a huge walk in closet
~Third floor Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and luxurious Master Bath featuring dual vanity and spacious shower
~Two additional Bedrooms on third floor with another Full Bath
Having access to the 2 car garage, brand new appliances, and a community clubhouse (once development is finished), complete this extraordinary property in RTP. In this unbeatable location, live steps from the Park, great shopping/dining and many of the region's top schools. Easy access to I-440, I-540 and Route 1.
Available 7/08/2020
Small Pets Negotiable, breed restrictions and fees apply
Tenant Maintained Washer/Dryer Included (Brand New)
Landlord reserves the right to limit number of unrelated adults
FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR: https://view.ricohtours.com/a1c0d56b-4d57-4efc-97c1-1fe65b70cd3e
Move In Costs:
$2,095 First Month's Rent
$2,095 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
RPM Wake is providing lease only services for the owner.
