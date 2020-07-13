All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 130 Mazarin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
130 Mazarin Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

130 Mazarin Lane

130 Mazarin Ln · (919) 324-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

130 Mazarin Ln, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 130 Mazarin Lane · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Brand New 4 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Cary Townhouse - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this newly built, 3 story Townhouse located in the heart of RTP. With over 2,140 square feet of living spaces, this 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath property features generous rooms, fabulous proportions, exquisite light and glorious style. The Energy Star home is perfect for today's modern lifestyle.

Exceptional Interior Features:
~Living Room accented with hardwoods, crown molding and a layout opening to the kitchen
~Fabulous Kitchen outfitted with brand new SS appliances, beautifully crafted island bar, pantry and breakfast area
~Powder room
~Ground floor Bedroom with private Full Bath and a huge walk in closet
~Third floor Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and luxurious Master Bath featuring dual vanity and spacious shower
~Two additional Bedrooms on third floor with another Full Bath

Having access to the 2 car garage, brand new appliances, and a community clubhouse (once development is finished), complete this extraordinary property in RTP. In this unbeatable location, live steps from the Park, great shopping/dining and many of the region's top schools. Easy access to I-440, I-540 and Route 1.

Navigate to lat/long 35.8233 -78.8558

Available 7/08/2020
Small Pets Negotiable, breed restrictions and fees apply
Tenant Maintained Washer/Dryer Included (Brand New)
Landlord reserves the right to limit number of unrelated adults
FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR: https://view.ricohtours.com/a1c0d56b-4d57-4efc-97c1-1fe65b70cd3e
===============================================================
Move In Costs:
$2,095 First Month's Rent
$2,095 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee

RPM Wake is providing lease only services for the owner.

(RLNE5906992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Mazarin Lane have any available units?
130 Mazarin Lane has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Mazarin Lane have?
Some of 130 Mazarin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Mazarin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
130 Mazarin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Mazarin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Mazarin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 130 Mazarin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 130 Mazarin Lane offers parking.
Does 130 Mazarin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Mazarin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Mazarin Lane have a pool?
No, 130 Mazarin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 130 Mazarin Lane have accessible units?
No, 130 Mazarin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Mazarin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Mazarin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 130 Mazarin Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr
Cary, NC 27518
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln
Cary, NC 27513
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln
Cary, NC 27513
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln
Cary, NC 27513
Parkside Place Apartments
200 Dominion Oak Circle
Cary, NC 27519
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St
Cary, NC 27519
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place
Cary, NC 27513

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconiesCary Dog Friendly Apartments
Cary Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCMebane, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity