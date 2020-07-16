All apartments in Cary
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1219 Seattle Slew Lane

1219 Seattle Slew Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Seattle Slew Lane, Cary, NC 27519

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
1219 Seattle Slew Lane Available 08/01/20 Convenient to RTP, Townhome, 3 bed/2.5 bath IN CARY, BEST amenities in Cary included! - Unbeatable CARY location for RTP, UNC, shopping centers and Mall. AMBERLY has the best amenity center in town! Beautiful fully-upgraded 3Bedroom open concept kitchen, dining, family room w/hardwood floors, heavy molding throughout 1st floor. Kitchen w/granite, 42" cabinets. Master suite w/trey ceiling, huge WIC, spa-like bath, tile floor, raised vanity. No immediate neighbors or home in the back makes for more privacy w/custom built deck, nearby pond. 1 car garage, utility closet for storage. Amberley amenities are: Community pool, playground, fitness center, soccer, basketball. NO pets & WE DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN GOVERNMENTAL HOUSING PROGRAM

- 3 Bedrooms (2nd floor)
- 2.5 Bathrooms
- 1820 sqft
- Hardwood/Carpet/Tile/Vinyl
- Crown Molding
- Neutral Paint
- High Ceilings
- Frames Windows
- Recessed & upgraded fans/lighting
- Fully Equipped Kitchen
- Upgraded Wood Cabinets
- Granite Counters
- Pantry
- Breakfast Bar
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- King Size Master Suite w/Tray Ceilings
- Master/Oversized Closet
- Master Bath/Dual Vanity
- Master Bath/Separate WC
- Separate Laundry Room
- Covered Front Porch
- Back Deck
- Storage
- 1 Car Garage
- 1 Car Drive
- HVAC Central
- Clubhouse
- Community Pools
- Community Fitness Center
- Community Playground
- Community Basketball
- Community Soccer Fields
- Community Trails

Rental Terms: 1 year+
Application Fee: $60

No sec 8
None smoking home
NO PETS
HOA: max 2 cars

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4969411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Seattle Slew Lane have any available units?
1219 Seattle Slew Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Seattle Slew Lane have?
Some of 1219 Seattle Slew Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Seattle Slew Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Seattle Slew Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Seattle Slew Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Seattle Slew Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 1219 Seattle Slew Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Seattle Slew Lane offers parking.
Does 1219 Seattle Slew Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Seattle Slew Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Seattle Slew Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1219 Seattle Slew Lane has a pool.
Does 1219 Seattle Slew Lane have accessible units?
No, 1219 Seattle Slew Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Seattle Slew Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Seattle Slew Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
