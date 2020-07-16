Amenities
1219 Seattle Slew Lane Available 08/01/20 Convenient to RTP, Townhome, 3 bed/2.5 bath IN CARY, BEST amenities in Cary included! - Unbeatable CARY location for RTP, UNC, shopping centers and Mall. AMBERLY has the best amenity center in town! Beautiful fully-upgraded 3Bedroom open concept kitchen, dining, family room w/hardwood floors, heavy molding throughout 1st floor. Kitchen w/granite, 42" cabinets. Master suite w/trey ceiling, huge WIC, spa-like bath, tile floor, raised vanity. No immediate neighbors or home in the back makes for more privacy w/custom built deck, nearby pond. 1 car garage, utility closet for storage. Amberley amenities are: Community pool, playground, fitness center, soccer, basketball. NO pets & WE DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN GOVERNMENTAL HOUSING PROGRAM
- 3 Bedrooms (2nd floor)
- 2.5 Bathrooms
- 1820 sqft
- Hardwood/Carpet/Tile/Vinyl
- Crown Molding
- Neutral Paint
- High Ceilings
- Frames Windows
- Recessed & upgraded fans/lighting
- Fully Equipped Kitchen
- Upgraded Wood Cabinets
- Granite Counters
- Pantry
- Breakfast Bar
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- King Size Master Suite w/Tray Ceilings
- Master/Oversized Closet
- Master Bath/Dual Vanity
- Master Bath/Separate WC
- Separate Laundry Room
- Covered Front Porch
- Back Deck
- Storage
- 1 Car Garage
- 1 Car Drive
- HVAC Central
- Clubhouse
- Community Pools
- Community Fitness Center
- Community Playground
- Community Basketball
- Community Soccer Fields
- Community Trails
Rental Terms: 1 year+
Application Fee: $60
No sec 8
None smoking home
NO PETS
HOA: max 2 cars
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4969411)