Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

1219 Seattle Slew Lane Available 08/01/20 Convenient to RTP, Townhome, 3 bed/2.5 bath IN CARY, BEST amenities in Cary included! - Unbeatable CARY location for RTP, UNC, shopping centers and Mall. AMBERLY has the best amenity center in town! Beautiful fully-upgraded 3Bedroom open concept kitchen, dining, family room w/hardwood floors, heavy molding throughout 1st floor. Kitchen w/granite, 42" cabinets. Master suite w/trey ceiling, huge WIC, spa-like bath, tile floor, raised vanity. No immediate neighbors or home in the back makes for more privacy w/custom built deck, nearby pond. 1 car garage, utility closet for storage. Amberley amenities are: Community pool, playground, fitness center, soccer, basketball. NO pets & WE DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN GOVERNMENTAL HOUSING PROGRAM



- 3 Bedrooms (2nd floor)

- 2.5 Bathrooms

- 1820 sqft

- Hardwood/Carpet/Tile/Vinyl

- Crown Molding

- Neutral Paint

- High Ceilings

- Frames Windows

- Recessed & upgraded fans/lighting

- Fully Equipped Kitchen

- Upgraded Wood Cabinets

- Granite Counters

- Pantry

- Breakfast Bar

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- King Size Master Suite w/Tray Ceilings

- Master/Oversized Closet

- Master Bath/Dual Vanity

- Master Bath/Separate WC

- Separate Laundry Room

- Covered Front Porch

- Back Deck

- Storage

- 1 Car Garage

- 1 Car Drive

- HVAC Central

- Clubhouse

- Community Pools

- Community Fitness Center

- Community Playground

- Community Basketball

- Community Soccer Fields

- Community Trails



Rental Terms: 1 year+

Application Fee: $60



No sec 8

None smoking home

NO PETS

HOA: max 2 cars



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4969411)