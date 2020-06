Amenities

stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Great location in the Center of Cary, Right off US1 and I-40, Located Near Major Shopping & Restaurants. 4 Bedroom Ranch. Stainless Steel Appliances, Ton of Cabinets and even a Wine Rack, Island and Large Pantry. Great Master bedroom with a Spa like feel to it. Hardwoods in most rooms other than the bedrooms No pets