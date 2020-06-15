All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 109 Romaine Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
109 Romaine Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

109 Romaine Court

109 Romaine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

109 Romaine Court, Cary, NC 27513

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Come visit this light-filled home nestled in a cul-de-sac in Cary & available for immediate occupancy. Its welcoming floorplan boasts luxury plank floors throughout the 1st floor. The spacious family rm w/ gas log fireplace & floor-to-ceiling windows is the heart of the home. Don't miss the kitchen w/ granite counters & sleek appliances. Breakfast nook has a great view of the large fenced-in backyard w/ shed. Master features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & en-suite bath. Washer/dryer/fridge included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Romaine Court have any available units?
109 Romaine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Romaine Court have?
Some of 109 Romaine Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Romaine Court currently offering any rent specials?
109 Romaine Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Romaine Court pet-friendly?
No, 109 Romaine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 109 Romaine Court offer parking?
No, 109 Romaine Court does not offer parking.
Does 109 Romaine Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Romaine Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Romaine Court have a pool?
Yes, 109 Romaine Court has a pool.
Does 109 Romaine Court have accessible units?
No, 109 Romaine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Romaine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Romaine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr
Cary, NC 27518
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln
Cary, NC 27513
Northwoods Townhomes
411 Gregory Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr
Cary, NC 27519
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place
Cary, NC 27513
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road
Cary, NC 27519
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq
Cary, NC 27519

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with Pool
Cary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill