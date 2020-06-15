109 Romaine Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Come visit this light-filled home nestled in a cul-de-sac in Cary & available for immediate occupancy. Its welcoming floorplan boasts luxury plank floors throughout the 1st floor. The spacious family rm w/ gas log fireplace & floor-to-ceiling windows is the heart of the home. Don't miss the kitchen w/ granite counters & sleek appliances. Breakfast nook has a great view of the large fenced-in backyard w/ shed. Master features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & en-suite bath. Washer/dryer/fridge included!