104 Darlena Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

The Somerville Floorplan is a well-appointed, garden style two-bedroom, two-bathroom boasting contemporary finishes and modern amenities. The large living room has been thoughtfully designed with modern finishes and wall to wall carpet. The kitchen features shaker style cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and is the perfect place to cook for family and friends. The spacious bedrooms have ensuite laundry and are flooded with natural light from the oversized windows. The oversized bathroom offers an extra-long vanity with abundant countertop and cabinet space. Additional highlights of the home include a private balcony overlooking the pool, cozy wood burning fireplace, and wood-like floors in the kitchen and dining room. PRG Real Estate is pet friendly (although some restrictions may apply)!



*Finishes may vary from floorplan to floorplan. Price and specials are subject to change without notice*



Woodcreek boasts a series of amenities exclusively for our residents which include a sparkling swimming pool with large sundeck, tennis courts, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor grilling area and so much more!



We are conveniently located in Cary with easy access to I-40 and I-440. Nestled among mature oak trees and just steps away from Cary Crossroads and Cary Towne Center, you’ll have all of you favorite stores within reach. Our newly renovated interiors feature all of the conveniences you desire at a price you can afford.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.