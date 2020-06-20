All apartments in Carrboro
124 Marlowe Court
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:05 PM

124 Marlowe Court

124 Marlowe Court · (919) 401-9300
Location

124 Marlowe Court, Carrboro, NC 27510

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Canterbury Townhome. New wood style plank flooring on both levels, completely renovated kitchen. Living room has corner fireplace open to kitchen over serving bar. Kitchen open to dining. Glass slider to patio. Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances. Utility closet off kitchen with interior/exterior entry, washer/dryer. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms up, one with a tub-shower, the other with shower. Half bath down. Water/sewer included. Pets w/fee, approval. $15/mo filter fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Marlowe Court have any available units?
124 Marlowe Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Marlowe Court have?
Some of 124 Marlowe Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Marlowe Court currently offering any rent specials?
124 Marlowe Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Marlowe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Marlowe Court is pet friendly.
Does 124 Marlowe Court offer parking?
Yes, 124 Marlowe Court does offer parking.
Does 124 Marlowe Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Marlowe Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Marlowe Court have a pool?
Yes, 124 Marlowe Court has a pool.
Does 124 Marlowe Court have accessible units?
No, 124 Marlowe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Marlowe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Marlowe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Marlowe Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Marlowe Court does not have units with air conditioning.
