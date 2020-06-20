124 Marlowe Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Canterbury Townhome. New wood style plank flooring on both levels, completely renovated kitchen. Living room has corner fireplace open to kitchen over serving bar. Kitchen open to dining. Glass slider to patio. Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances. Utility closet off kitchen with interior/exterior entry, washer/dryer. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms up, one with a tub-shower, the other with shower. Half bath down. Water/sewer included. Pets w/fee, approval. $15/mo filter fee.