Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

105 Fidelity Street # A40 Available 08/05/20 LEASE PENDING - Lovely Updated 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhouse in Carrboro - LEASE PENDING - Walk to the Farmers Market, O2 Fitness and Downtown Carrboro in minutes! This beautifully maintained two bedroom townhouse is a hop, skip and a jump away from everything that Carrboro offers including Weaver Street Market, Carr Mill Mall, and fabulous restaurants such as Mercato, Provence, Acme and Tandem.



The property features hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upstairs bedrooms and full bathroom with the living room, laundry and half bathroom downstairs.



Adult dogs under 30lbs and are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposits.



Less than a 10 minute walk to the CW bus line.



Tenant is responsible for electricity (water is included) and renter's insurance.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information, please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Lisa + Lizzy at rent@acorn-oak.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4260144)