All apartments in Carrboro
Find more places like 105 Fidelity Street # A40.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrboro, NC
/
105 Fidelity Street # A40
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

105 Fidelity Street # A40

105 Fidelity Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrboro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

105 Fidelity Street, Carrboro, NC 27510
White Oak Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
105 Fidelity Street # A40 Available 08/05/20 LEASE PENDING - Lovely Updated 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhouse in Carrboro - LEASE PENDING - Walk to the Farmers Market, O2 Fitness and Downtown Carrboro in minutes! This beautifully maintained two bedroom townhouse is a hop, skip and a jump away from everything that Carrboro offers including Weaver Street Market, Carr Mill Mall, and fabulous restaurants such as Mercato, Provence, Acme and Tandem.

The property features hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upstairs bedrooms and full bathroom with the living room, laundry and half bathroom downstairs.

Adult dogs under 30lbs and are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposits.

Less than a 10 minute walk to the CW bus line.

Tenant is responsible for electricity (water is included) and renter's insurance.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information, please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Lisa + Lizzy at rent@acorn-oak.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4260144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Fidelity Street # A40 have any available units?
105 Fidelity Street # A40 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrboro, NC.
What amenities does 105 Fidelity Street # A40 have?
Some of 105 Fidelity Street # A40's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Fidelity Street # A40 currently offering any rent specials?
105 Fidelity Street # A40 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Fidelity Street # A40 pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Fidelity Street # A40 is pet friendly.
Does 105 Fidelity Street # A40 offer parking?
No, 105 Fidelity Street # A40 does not offer parking.
Does 105 Fidelity Street # A40 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Fidelity Street # A40 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Fidelity Street # A40 have a pool?
Yes, 105 Fidelity Street # A40 has a pool.
Does 105 Fidelity Street # A40 have accessible units?
No, 105 Fidelity Street # A40 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Fidelity Street # A40 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Fidelity Street # A40 has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Fidelity Street # A40 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Fidelity Street # A40 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass
Carrboro, NC 27510
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54
Carrboro, NC 27510
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd
Carrboro, NC 27510
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd
Carrboro, NC 27510
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street
Carrboro, NC 27510
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2
Carrboro, NC 27510
The Wilson
1104 North Greensboro Street
Carrboro, NC 27510
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd
Carrboro, NC 27510

Similar Pages

Carrboro 1 BedroomsCarrboro 2 Bedrooms
Carrboro Apartments with ParkingCarrboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Carrboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCReidsville, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill