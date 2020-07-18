All apartments in Carrboro
103-H Hargraves Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

103-H Hargraves Street

103 Hargraves St · (919) 675-1444 ext. 26
Location

103 Hargraves St, Carrboro, NC 27510

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103-H Hargraves Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
103-H Hargraves Street Available 08/01/20 Available Aug 2020! Fabulous 2 Bedroom Condo Between Downtown Chapel Hill and Carrboro! - Tucked away in the charming Carrboro East Village neighborhood, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is ready to be your new home! Cool updates include concrete living room floors and stainless steel countertops and appliances in the spacious kitchen. Great closet space and wood floors in the bedrooms!

Amazing location - walking distance to UNC, Weaver Street Market, Open Eye Café, Vecino Brewing Company, Cat's Cradle, The ArtsCenter and spectacular restaurants and bars on Franklin St. Easy access to 15-501 and Hwy 54.

No undergraduates please. Pets under 20 lbs (NO EXCEPTIONS) are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposits.

Combined gross income of 3x's the monthly rent and credit score of 650+ required. Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Lisa + Lizzy at rent@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE4500564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103-H Hargraves Street have any available units?
103-H Hargraves Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103-H Hargraves Street have?
Some of 103-H Hargraves Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103-H Hargraves Street currently offering any rent specials?
103-H Hargraves Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103-H Hargraves Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103-H Hargraves Street is pet friendly.
Does 103-H Hargraves Street offer parking?
No, 103-H Hargraves Street does not offer parking.
Does 103-H Hargraves Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103-H Hargraves Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103-H Hargraves Street have a pool?
No, 103-H Hargraves Street does not have a pool.
Does 103-H Hargraves Street have accessible units?
No, 103-H Hargraves Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103-H Hargraves Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103-H Hargraves Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 103-H Hargraves Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103-H Hargraves Street has units with air conditioning.
