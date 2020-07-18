Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

103-H Hargraves Street Available 08/01/20 Available Aug 2020! Fabulous 2 Bedroom Condo Between Downtown Chapel Hill and Carrboro! - Tucked away in the charming Carrboro East Village neighborhood, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is ready to be your new home! Cool updates include concrete living room floors and stainless steel countertops and appliances in the spacious kitchen. Great closet space and wood floors in the bedrooms!



Amazing location - walking distance to UNC, Weaver Street Market, Open Eye Café, Vecino Brewing Company, Cat's Cradle, The ArtsCenter and spectacular restaurants and bars on Franklin St. Easy access to 15-501 and Hwy 54.



No undergraduates please. Pets under 20 lbs (NO EXCEPTIONS) are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposits.



Combined gross income of 3x's the monthly rent and credit score of 650+ required. Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Lisa + Lizzy at rent@acorn-oak.com.



(RLNE4500564)