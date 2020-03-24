Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bessemer City
Find more places like 445 Bess Town Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bessemer City, NC
/
445 Bess Town Road
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
445 Bess Town Road
445 Bess Town Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
445 Bess Town Road, Bessemer City, NC 28016
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Three bedroom ranch for rent, large back yard, central heat and air system, hardwood floors throughout the home. Frig and stove included. See pics and call for a preview.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 445 Bess Town Road have any available units?
445 Bess Town Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bessemer City, NC
.
What amenities does 445 Bess Town Road have?
Some of 445 Bess Town Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 445 Bess Town Road currently offering any rent specials?
445 Bess Town Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Bess Town Road pet-friendly?
No, 445 Bess Town Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bessemer City
.
Does 445 Bess Town Road offer parking?
Yes, 445 Bess Town Road offers parking.
Does 445 Bess Town Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Bess Town Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Bess Town Road have a pool?
No, 445 Bess Town Road does not have a pool.
Does 445 Bess Town Road have accessible units?
No, 445 Bess Town Road does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Bess Town Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Bess Town Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Bess Town Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 445 Bess Town Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Cherryville, NC
Clover, SC
Shelby, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Belmont, NC
Denver, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Westport, NC
Newton, NC
Pineville, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Lenoir, NC
Stallings, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Lake Park, NC
Monroe, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College