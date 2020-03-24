All apartments in Bessemer City
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

445 Bess Town Road

445 Bess Town Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

445 Bess Town Road, Bessemer City, NC 28016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Three bedroom ranch for rent, large back yard, central heat and air system, hardwood floors throughout the home. Frig and stove included. See pics and call for a preview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Bess Town Road have any available units?
445 Bess Town Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bessemer City, NC.
What amenities does 445 Bess Town Road have?
Some of 445 Bess Town Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Bess Town Road currently offering any rent specials?
445 Bess Town Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Bess Town Road pet-friendly?
No, 445 Bess Town Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bessemer City.
Does 445 Bess Town Road offer parking?
Yes, 445 Bess Town Road offers parking.
Does 445 Bess Town Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Bess Town Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Bess Town Road have a pool?
No, 445 Bess Town Road does not have a pool.
Does 445 Bess Town Road have accessible units?
No, 445 Bess Town Road does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Bess Town Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Bess Town Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Bess Town Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 445 Bess Town Road has units with air conditioning.
