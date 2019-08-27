All apartments in Belmont
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:35 AM

301 Devine Ave

301 Devine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

301 Devine Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 2 BR/1BA bungalow near town in popular Belmont! Fenced backyard, range, refrigerator & new washer/dryer in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Devine Ave have any available units?
301 Devine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 301 Devine Ave have?
Some of 301 Devine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Devine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
301 Devine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Devine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 301 Devine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 301 Devine Ave offer parking?
No, 301 Devine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 301 Devine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Devine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Devine Ave have a pool?
No, 301 Devine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 301 Devine Ave have accessible units?
No, 301 Devine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Devine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Devine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Devine Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Devine Ave has units with air conditioning.
