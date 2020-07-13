/
apartments with pool
8 Apartments for rent in Johnson City, TN with pool
10 Units Available
Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$680
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sterling Hills, our beautiful community in Johnson City, TN! Here, our residents come first. Each resident can benefit from beautifully landscaped grounds, modern apartment features, and various community amenities.
31 Units Available
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
49 Units Available
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
6 Units Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
11 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson City
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield Place
261 Chesterfield Dr.
261 Chesterfield Drive, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3819 sqft
261 Chesterfield Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663 - Are you looking for a wonderful two-story brick home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3.
Results within 10 miles of Johnson City
8 Units Available
Downtown Kingsport
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.
1 Unit Available
124 Bloomingdale Pike
124 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
Built in 1969, BLOOMINGDALE TERRACE is an excellent Apartment Community featuring 80 one, two and three bedroom units averaging approximately 1009 square feet. It consists of 9 buildings, with brick and frame exterior setting on 8.3 acres.
