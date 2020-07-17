All apartments in Asheville
9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315

9 Kenilworth Knoll · No Longer Available
Location

9 Kenilworth Knoll, Asheville, NC 28805
Kenilworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
dogs allowed
Desirable East Asheville Location. Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. - Convenient and desirable East Asheville location! 2 miles from Downtown, Pool, hot tub, fitness center!

- Low maintenance living and beautiful decorated by an Interior Designer
- 2 bedroom
- 2 large master bathrooms with walk-in closets
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Open kitchen/Living-room floor plan
- Gas Fireplace
- Stainless steel appliances
- Fully stocked kitchen
- Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms
- Large walk in closet
- Swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center included in the rent
- Water and gas and internet is include in the rent
- Tenant pays for electricity and cable
- Owner is okay with one well behaved cat

Rent is $1550 per month, and $1550 security deposit
$45 application fee (credit screening and criminal back ground check)

If interested, please call Property Management of Asheville 828-253-2537
propertymanagementodasheville.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4392879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 have any available units?
9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asheville, NC.
What amenities does 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 have?
Some of 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 currently offering any rent specials?
9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 is pet friendly.
Does 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 offer parking?
No, 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 does not offer parking.
Does 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 have a pool?
Yes, 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 has a pool.
Does 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 have accessible units?
No, 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315 does not have units with air conditioning.
