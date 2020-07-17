9 Kenilworth Knoll # 315

Amenities

Desirable East Asheville Location. Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. - Convenient and desirable East Asheville location! 2 miles from Downtown, Pool, hot tub, fitness center!



- Low maintenance living and beautiful decorated by an Interior Designer

- 2 bedroom

- 2 large master bathrooms with walk-in closets

- Hardwood flooring throughout

- Open kitchen/Living-room floor plan

- Gas Fireplace

- Stainless steel appliances

- Fully stocked kitchen

- Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms

- Large walk in closet

- Swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center included in the rent

- Water and gas and internet is include in the rent

- Tenant pays for electricity and cable

- Owner is okay with one well behaved cat



Rent is $1550 per month, and $1550 security deposit

$45 application fee (credit screening and criminal back ground check)



If interested, please call Property Management of Asheville 828-253-2537

propertymanagementodasheville.com



No Dogs Allowed



