Asheville, NC
89 Riverview Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

89 Riverview Dr

89 Riverview Drive · (828) 676-6764
Location

89 Riverview Drive, Asheville, NC 28806

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 89 Riverview Dr · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
media room
Beautifully Furnished West Asheville Rental - Stunning, fully furnished home in convenient west Asheville location. Covered front porch with Adirondack chairs and porch swing. Open kitchen/living/dining area with custom stone work, stainless appliances, and fireplace on main level with office and half bath. Upstairs offers three bedrooms with ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings. Master suite with full tub, walk in closet, and granite top vanity. Lower level features movie theater, wet bar, full bath, fourth bedroom and access to back yard. Beautifully landscaped back yard with privacy fence, built in gas grill, stone patio and pathway to picnic area. Furnishings and utilities included in rent. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electricity. One pet up to 50 lbs considered with additional deposit. Minimum 6 month lease. Sorry, no cats allowed. Call Rent-A-Home of Asheville to schedule a showing today! (828)676-6764

Apply online and see all of our available rentals at www.RentAHomeAsheville.com

(RLNE5894007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Riverview Dr have any available units?
89 Riverview Dr has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 Riverview Dr have?
Some of 89 Riverview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Riverview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
89 Riverview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Riverview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Riverview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 89 Riverview Dr offer parking?
No, 89 Riverview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 89 Riverview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Riverview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Riverview Dr have a pool?
No, 89 Riverview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 89 Riverview Dr have accessible units?
No, 89 Riverview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Riverview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Riverview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Riverview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Riverview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
