89 Riverview Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill media room

Beautifully Furnished West Asheville Rental - Stunning, fully furnished home in convenient west Asheville location. Covered front porch with Adirondack chairs and porch swing. Open kitchen/living/dining area with custom stone work, stainless appliances, and fireplace on main level with office and half bath. Upstairs offers three bedrooms with ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings. Master suite with full tub, walk in closet, and granite top vanity. Lower level features movie theater, wet bar, full bath, fourth bedroom and access to back yard. Beautifully landscaped back yard with privacy fence, built in gas grill, stone patio and pathway to picnic area. Furnishings and utilities included in rent. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electricity. One pet up to 50 lbs considered with additional deposit. Minimum 6 month lease. Sorry, no cats allowed. Call Rent-A-Home of Asheville to schedule a showing today! (828)676-6764



Apply online and see all of our available rentals at www.RentAHomeAsheville.com



(RLNE5894007)