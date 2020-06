Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a great area near Biltmore Village - walk to downtown. A stone's throw away from shopping, restaurants, and breweries! Come see this charming, tastefully remodeled home with beautiful hardwood floors and tiled bathrooms. Minimal yard maintenance, off street parking, and more! Must see. No pets. Tenants responsible for utilities. $1850 security deposit and $1850 per month.