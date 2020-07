Amenities

56 Dunwood Road Available 07/24/20 North Asheville, Private home with wooded lot, Asheville City Schools - This beautiful North Asheville home offers:



- 4 bedrooms

- 3 full bathrooms

- Open living-room with vaulted ceilings and skylights

- Laminate wood flooring throughout

- Laundry room with washer and dryer

- Large downstairs den w/bedroom and updated bathroom

- Heat-pump for heating and cooling

- Garage for storage

- Large back deck that overlooks a wooded back yard

- Home is located on dead-end street

- Asheville City Schools



- Sorry Absolutely No Pets and No Smoking on property.

- $45 application fee (credit and background screening)

- Rent is $2200 per month

- Security deposit $2200



If interested Please call Property Management of Asheville (828)253-2537



No Pets Allowed



